Akshay Kumar Takes Daughter Nitara Out For Movie; Internet Reacts

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently spotted with his daughter Nitara outside a theatre. The duo were clicked by the paparazzi while they were making their exit from the cinema halls. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video in which the actor could be seen holding hands with her daughter as they left the movie theatre. The caption read, “Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara for a movie treat”.

The video has amassed 259K views and around 10.6K likes till now. Several social media users took to Instagram and showered the father-daughter duo with love and admiration. Some users even called Nitara a lookalike of her mother. One social media user commented, “Nitara is so pretty.” Another user commented, “Wow so cute beautiful and akki sir always rocks”. Another user wrote, “Nitara is a copy of her mom”.

Nitara recently turned 10 on September 25. On her birthday, the actor penned an emotional note. He wrote, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you." Twinkle Khanna and Akshay hosted an amazing birthday party for their daughter Nitara. The actress posted the video on her Instagram page, where they can be seen laughing their heart out.

On the work front, Akshay will soon portray the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. He was last seen in Abhishek Sharma-directorial Ram Setu, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev.

