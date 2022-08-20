Akshay Kumar Talks About Bollywood Films Failing At The Box Office: 'It Is Our Fault, My Fault'

2022 has not been going easy for Bollywood at the box office. While some of the films including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files impressed all, others failed terribly and also faced Boycott trends on social media. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood movies could not manager to win audiences’ hearts. Prior to Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Paandey also could not leave a mark at the box office. Amid all this, Akshay has now answered any Bollywood films are not working.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Cuttputlli, Akshay was asked about the poor performance of Bollywood movies in the recent times. To this, the actor explained that he needs to understand what the audience wants. “Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me,” he said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Just a few days back, Akshay also talked about the growing cancel culture against Bollywood movies on Twitter. The actor mentioned that the Boycott trend not only affects the industry but also the economy of the country.

“People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry. Abhi kya ho gaya hai, sabko apna apna kuch bolna hai. Ek film banti hai bohot saare paiso aur mehnat se and koi bhi industry ho (Everybody has a opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hardwork into it), it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realise this soon,” he told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Cuttputlli along with Rakul Preet Singh. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. While it is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment, Ranjit M Tiwari will be directing it.

