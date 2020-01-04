Akshay Kumar Talks About Laxmmi Bomb Role, Says He Enjoys Tricky Stuff

Akshay Kumar had a successful 2019 professionally and he has a wide variety of films lined up this year as well. One of his films, Laxmmi Bomb, will see the actor play a transgender character.

Akshay Kumar was revealed to be playing a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender in the upcoming horror-comedy. The film's first look saw him draped in a saree and dressed up as a woman.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor revealed how it felt to get into the skin of his character.

"I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalize the character and get the body language right."

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana directed by Raghava Lawrence who is also directing the remake himself. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film's cast includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Sharad Kelkar, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Kalsekar had been revealed to be playing Kumar's mother in the film. Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on May 22.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.