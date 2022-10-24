Akshay Kumar Talks About Ram Setu's Clash With Thank God, Says 'Two Films, With Different Appeals'

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After essaying a jocular role in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, the Kambakht Ishq actor is gearing up to bring back the action with the Abhishek Sharma directorial. Not only that but he has also contributed immensely towards the choreography of action sequences in the film. Ram Setu is all set to release on October 25 and would be witnessing a box-office clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. Now, Akshay Kumar has addressed that same and refused to call it a clash.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he is having a good kind of jitters about the audience’s response. He explained, “I don’t think that will ever change. It’s like giving an exam. You prepare the entire year for it, revise, write the exam and then wait for the result. So, Friday is like the result day. There is a good kind of nervousness to know what the result will be. That’s what makes every release special.”

Adding to that, he also said, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.”

Talking about Ram Setu, Akshay emphasized that a lot of research had gone into making the film so that it doesn’t misappropriate people’s sentiments and successfully portrays Indian culture. He said, “Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt bharuccha and Satya Dev as it would follow an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s bridge.

