Mission Mangal is turning out to be quite a fun ride for the cast members, who were busy promoting the film in the lead up to the big release on August 15. The film is a fictionalised account of Mangalyaan, the ISRO Mars program that was launched in 2013 and which features headlining roles for the scientists – most of them women – behind that ambitious endeavour.

While Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen had fun aplenty during the promotional tour, a BTS video from the sets of Mission Mangal is evidence of the fact that the actors had more fun while shooting for the Jagan Shakti directorial.

The short clip shows action star Akshay taking on Vidya in a fist fight. Worry not, the actors were just messing around and nobody got hurt from the make-believe action sequence. However, the clip was funny much. Akshay finally goes down after a kick to the groin and Vidya emerges victorious in the battle of sexes.

Watch the clip here:

On the box office front, Mission Mangal raked in Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day, yesterday. Sharing the news film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz. (sic)."

#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

John Abraham's Batla House and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also released on the same day as Akshay's film. Seems like the audience have chosen their favourite star already. Or have they?

