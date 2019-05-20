English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Akshay Kumar Teases Housefull 4 in Game of Thrones Style, See Pic
Today, after the finale of 'Game of Thrones' aired in India, Akshay Kumar surprised his fans with a still from his upcoming comedy 'Housefull 4.'
Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Loading...
Akshay Kumar has teased his fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes picture of his upcoming film Housefull 4, which by the looks of it seems inspired from the famous HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. The picture shared by Akshay has him and other cast members like Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde all seated around him. Funny thing is that the actors are perched on a throne made of skulls.
Read: Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise
Apart from the 'throne of skulls,' the setting of the picture seems to be from a horror house. We can see typical props from a haunted setting, like skulls, archaeological artifacts designed for horror effect, among other things.
Sharing the picture that features a smiling cast of Housefull 4, Akshay wrote, "HouseFull of Thrones. Who Lives, Who Dies...Only the Script Decides 😱 #Housefull4 @riteishd @kritisanon @hegdepooja @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi (sic)."
It was only recently announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joining the gang of Housefull 4 for a special song that will have Nawaz playing a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Going by the image, it is safe to assume that the still could be from the sets of the song sequence. However, sadly, Nawaz does not feature in the image.
Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation, divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past-life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. Johnny Lever and his daughter Jaimie will be adding the fun quotient of the film, which also stars Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati.
Housefull 4 is set to release this Diwali.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Read: Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise
Apart from the 'throne of skulls,' the setting of the picture seems to be from a horror house. We can see typical props from a haunted setting, like skulls, archaeological artifacts designed for horror effect, among other things.
Sharing the picture that features a smiling cast of Housefull 4, Akshay wrote, "HouseFull of Thrones. Who Lives, Who Dies...Only the Script Decides 😱 #Housefull4 @riteishd @kritisanon @hegdepooja @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi (sic)."
It was only recently announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joining the gang of Housefull 4 for a special song that will have Nawaz playing a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Going by the image, it is safe to assume that the still could be from the sets of the song sequence. However, sadly, Nawaz does not feature in the image.
Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation, divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past-life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. Johnny Lever and his daughter Jaimie will be adding the fun quotient of the film, which also stars Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati.
Housefull 4 is set to release this Diwali.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes 2019
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results