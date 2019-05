Akshay Kumar Teases Housefull 4 in Game of Thrones Style, See Pic

Akshay Kumar has teased his fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes picture of his upcoming film Housefull 4, which by the looks of it seems inspired from the famous HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. The picture shared by Akshay has him and other cast members like Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde all seated around him. Funny thing is that the actors are perched on a throne made of skulls.Read: Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise Apart from the 'throne of skulls,' the setting of the picture seems to be from a horror house. We can see typical props from a haunted setting, like skulls, archaeological artifacts designed for horror effect, among other things.Sharing the picture that features a smiling cast of Housefull 4, Akshay wrote, "‪HouseFull of Thrones. Who Lives, Who Dies...Only the Script Decides 😱‬ ‪#Housefull4 @riteishd @kritisanon @hegdepooja @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi (sic)."It was only recently announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joining the gang of Housefull 4 for a special song that will have Nawaz playing a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Going by the image, it is safe to assume that the still could be from the sets of the song sequence. However, sadly, Nawaz does not feature in the image.Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation, divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past-life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. Johnny Lever and his daughter Jaimie will be adding the fun quotient of the film, which also stars Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati.Housefull 4 is set to release this Diwali.Follow @News18Movies for more