Akshay Kumar Teases Kesari's new Song Ajj Singh Garjega In His Own Voice, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar's Kesari, based on the real Battle of Saragarhi will release on March 21. The film's latest song Ajj Singh Garjega will release tomorrow.

Updated:March 4, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Akshay Kumar leading the group of Sikhs in uniforms, ready to rip apart the opponents.
Akshay Kumar has been doing films of late that have inspired the actor himself and fans in some way or the other. Take for instance social drama movies like Padman , Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or his upcoming Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Akshay has been so buoyed by the film that he has taken to the recording studio to sing to the tunes of the film's newest song Ajj Singh Garjega in a kind of a teaser, before the song releases tomorrow.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Next song from #Kesari, #AjjSinghGarjega is packed with so much power & pride, couldn’t stop myself from singing two lines. Here’s a teaser,full song out tomorrow by @jazzyb @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany.”




Akshay portrays the role of fearless Havildar Ishar Singh. Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world."

Earlier, the first song from Kesri's soundtrack, Sanu Kehndi, was released, the launch of which was dubbed by many as ill-timed owing to the fact that tensions between India and Pakistan were at their peak right after the air strike by the Indian Air Force in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari will feature Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay. Kesari will release on March 21 along with Vasan Bala's action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

