Akshay Kumar Teases Krushna Abhishek Over His Relationship With Govinda

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be appearing as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) this Sunday. A promo of the same episode has been shared by Sony TV. The video clip shared on social media shows Akshay teasing comedian Krushna Abhishek about his strained relationship with his uncle and actor, Govinda.

Akshay and Sara will grace the sets of TKSS with the director Aanand L Rai for promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re.

In a promo released by Sony TV, Akshay is seen making reference to caricatures done by Krushna. Krushna often imitates Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and other stars. Making these references, Akshay said, “Kabhi nakli Amitabh ji banta hai, kabhi nakli Jackie. Sab nakli. Lekin mama se panga asli liya hai (Sometimes you turn fake Amitabh ji and sometimes, fake Jackie. Everything is fake. But your fight with uncle is real).” At this, Krushna tried to maintain a poker face and Sara burst into laughter.

Akshay was referring to the stressed relationship between Krushna and Govinda as their families have not reportedly seen each other since 2016. Earlier this year, Krushna opted out of an episode of TKSS in which Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja appeared as guests.

In the show, Krushna mainly plays the character of ‘Sapna’, who runs a beauty parlour. Sharing the promo, Sony TV has said that the episode featuring Atrangi Re stars will be aired on TV on Sunday.

Iss baar Sunday hoga #Atrangi aur anokha kyunki @akshaykumar marenge hasi ka chauka! 😂 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/DkMmtSItqH— sonytv (@SonyTV) December 17, 2021

Atrangi Re features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan as the main leads. Sara plays the character of a feisty young woman Rinku Sooryavanshi who is in love with both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Atrangi Re is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai based on this love triangle. Atrangi Re will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

