Akshay Kumar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor joins the long list of stars who tested positive recently, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!" he wrote.

Akshay Kumar was in Ayodhya shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez had taken to Instagram to share her picture clicked by Akshay on Saturday, as she began shooting for the film.

Ram Setu also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film’s unit had earlier performed the Muhurat shot in Ayodhya. Akshay will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in the film.

Akshay Kumar also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom in the pipeline.