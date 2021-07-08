Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans For Loving Filhaal 2, Reposts Hilarious Memes

The much-anticipated Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon starrer music video, Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, released on Tuesday and it has been receiving rousing appreciation from fans. But, as it happens usually, any fresh content spurs hilarious memes, this soulful track too inspired some fun memes which are enjoyed by Akshay as well. On Wednesday, he even reposted a bunch of his favourite memes on social media and lauded the creativity of the makers. In the post, he stated these memes will bring a smile to the face of his fans who have become sad after listening to the painful song. He also thanked his fans for a great response to the song.

In most memes, the wedding dancing scene was used as the template. In one, the actor could be seen dancing, but he suddenly breaks into a sob. Many others were about the disappointments one faces at a wedding. Another gave a Bhool Bhulaiyaa twist to B Praak’s heartbreak song.

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Twitter to share the link to the song. He wrote that he featured in Filhaal since it was something new for him, but Filhaal 2: Mohabbat has been made after the “immense love” he received for his work.

The latest track is the sequel of the 2019 music video Filhall. It is about a love story that doesn’t have a happy ending. Like Filhaal, the sequel is also about unfulfilled love and the suffering that comes along with it.

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

It is Akshay and Nupur’s second video together and also the second collaboration with B Praak. Besides him and Nupur, the tragic love ballad also stars Ammy Virk in a short role. Unlike the first track, Akshay’s avatar in this song is stylish. The song has been written by Jaani, who has previously collaborated with B Praak for Qismat, Mann Bharrya, and Pachtaoge, among others.

