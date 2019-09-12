Akshay Kumar Thanks Former Co-star Juhi Chawla for the 'Best Birthday Gift' Ever
Akshay Kumar turned 52 on September 10.
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Akshay Kumar recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. The actor was showered with love and wishes from all over Bollywood. In a recent tweet, he thanked fellow actress Juhi Chawla for her gift to him, calling it the "best gift" a friend could give.
On the occasion of his birthday, Juhi Chawla pledged 100 trees as part of the Cauvery Calling initiative which had been inaugurated by Sadhguru. Replying to Juhi Chawla's pledge, Akshay Kumar stated he was moved by her compassion and dedication.
This is truly the best gift a friend could give to another, @iam_juhi. Am moved by your compassion and dedication towards a worthy cause. Thanks to @SadhguruJV and his #CauveryCalling initiative, I got a bonus share of goodwill :) https://t.co/AwTH4Mr1NJ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 11, 2019
Such a gift definitely suits Akshay Kumar who has always been vocal about his love for fitness and respect towards nature. Even on the occasion of his birthday, the actor took to Instagram to talk about fitness. In his post, he wrote, " We are what we eat. Be a product of mother nature, don't be a product of a product. #AntiSupplements. Be true to your body and it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age. Trust me, I'm a father of two. Take Care, 1 life, Get it Right."
He spent his birthday at an undisclosed location with his family. In a post shared by his wife Twinkle Khanna, he could be seen hanging and climbing on trees with his daughter. Considering the celebration it seems that Juhi Chawla knew the right gift for him.
