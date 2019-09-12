Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Thanks Former Co-star Juhi Chawla for the 'Best Birthday Gift' Ever

Akshay Kumar turned 52 on September 10.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Thanks Former Co-star Juhi Chawla for the 'Best Birthday Gift' Ever
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Loading...

Akshay Kumar recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. The actor was showered with love and wishes from all over Bollywood. In a recent tweet, he thanked fellow actress Juhi Chawla for her gift to him, calling it the "best gift" a friend could give.

On the occasion of his birthday, Juhi Chawla pledged 100 trees as part of the Cauvery Calling initiative which had been inaugurated by Sadhguru. Replying to Juhi Chawla's pledge, Akshay Kumar stated he was moved by her compassion and dedication.

Such a gift definitely suits Akshay Kumar who has always been vocal about his love for fitness and respect towards nature. Even on the occasion of his birthday, the actor took to Instagram to talk about fitness. In his post, he wrote, " We are what we eat. Be a product of mother nature, don't be a product of a product. #AntiSupplements. Be true to your body and it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age. Trust me, I'm a father of two. Take Care, 1 life, Get it Right."

He spent his birthday at an undisclosed location with his family. In a post shared by his wife Twinkle Khanna, he could be seen hanging and climbing on trees with his daughter. Considering the celebration it seems that Juhi Chawla knew the right gift for him.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram