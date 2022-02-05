Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 'Remake'? Big Announcement Likely On Sunday

25 years after Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan won everyone’s heart, seems like the makers of the movie are planning for its remake. Yes, you read it right. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram post has raised speculations regarding the same.

On Saturday, Bebo took to social media and dropped a video that had several glimpses of Amitabh and Govinda from their 1998 superhit movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the text of the video that reads, “25 years ago we brought two stalwarts together. Stay tuned for the biggest announcement tomorrow (at) 12:30 PM." Sharing the video, Kareena tagged producer Vashu Bhagnani, his son Jackky Bhagnani and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. For the unversed, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also produced by Vashu Bhagnani in 1998.

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff too shared the same video on his Instagram profile. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be coming together for an action film produced by Vashu, Jackky, and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. The entertainment portal also claimed that the movie will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“Ali has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor,” the source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

The source also claimed that with Akshay and Tiger in the lead, the movie will be one of the biggest action films of Bollywood. “The Bhagnani’s and Ali were always clear on bringing two giant forces in the action space together for this one. And who better than the Khiladi and young action star. It’s going to be among the biggest action spectacles of the Hindi film industry,” the source added. However, since Kareena posted the video on her social media handle, it will be interesting to see if she will feature in the film too.

Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in the film Amitabh and Govinda played the role of two cops named Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan respectively. The movie also starred Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the formal announcement. Are you excited too?

