The first schedule of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been completed and now the entire team including Akshay Kumar and Tiger shroff is gearing up for the next schedule in Scotland.

On Sunday, the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture that featured two men riding horses. In the caption, Jackky announced that the film’s first shooting schedule in India has been wrapped up. He expressed excitement for the film and thanked Akshay, Tiger among others for making this movie a ‘dream come true’.

“We just wrapped the first India sched of #BMCM. A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward. Cant wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres. Thank you Bade Miyan @akshaykumar, Chote Miyan @tigerjackieshroff, @therealprithvi and @aliabbaszafar for making this dream of our come true,” Jackky wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

Tiger also shared the BTS image and wrote, “It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys’ ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you❤⚡".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Besides Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in key roles. The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in 1998 starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead. The films is Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Tiger Shroff on the other hand has Screw Dheela in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here