Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Will Be Their Costliest Movie; Know Its Budget

With Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, the upcoming action drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to become one of the costliest films for the actors. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is set to have an overall budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the costliest Hindi films to date, reported Pinkvilla. The movie is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani production and is expected to release on Christmas 2023.

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development of the film and added that Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood. The production cost for the movie will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film to date. The director is working on the pre-production process and designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger in mind, reported Pinkvilla. The report also added that although the production cost is around Rs 120 crore, the two actors along with the director are taking around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees.

The cost of production for Akshay’s films made in recent years falls in the range of Rs 35 to 60 crore, excluding his fees. Considering this, bade Miyan Chote Miyan is setting the production cost bar two to three times higher. It should be noted that the upcoming movie is not the remake of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1999 film, since the title of the movie is the same. Pinkvilla reported that the upcoming film is based on a fresh story.

2023 will also be marking Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen with Yash Raj Films Pathan, while Salman Khan will be seen returning to his spy thriller franchise with Tiger 3.

