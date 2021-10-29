Akshay Kumar to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood Actors Replaced in Upcoming Sequels

Making a sequel can be tricky business. With the baggage of the original and anticipation riding high, pressure on the cast and makers automatically doubles down. Then comes the challenge of matching the original cast’s likability in the follow-up movie. As sequels become an accepted norm in India, we take a look at some of the upcoming films in which the major cast has been replaced by a fresh face.

Saif Ali Khan steps in for Abhishek Bachchan

In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Bunty, which was originally played by Abhishek Bachchan. Many on social media have pointed out that this replacement does not sit well and the chemistry between Rani Mukerji as Babli and the new Bunty in the upcoming comedy film does not match up to Abhishek and Rani’s in the original movie.

Pankaj Tripathi in place of Amitabh Bachchan

In Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Amitabh Bachchan plays the grumpy, old cop who is chasing after con couple Bunty and Babli, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji respectively. With his inimitable style, Big B was a joy to watch in the role. However, in Bunty Aur Babli 2, this cop character will be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Tara Sutaria replaces Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon started her Bollywood journey opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti (2014). In the sequel, while Tiger has been retained as the male star, the female lead will be played by Tara Sutaria. The movie is set for Eid 2022 release.

Rajkummar Rao in place of Ayushmann Khurrana

Both Rajkummar and Ayushmann are terrific actors and know how to make character their own. In Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann did a fabulous job playing the role of a Delhiite. In the sequel to the 2018 hit, titled Badhaai Do, Ayushmann has been replaced by Rajkummar.

Bhumi Pednekar in place of Sanya Malhotra

In Badhaai Do, the sequel of Badhaai Ho, Bhumi Pednekar has stepped in to play the female lead instead of Sanya Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor in place of Priyanka Chopra

After Dostana (2008) became a huge hit for its storyline of homosexual lovers, a sequel has been long anticipated. A sequel is indeed in the works but Priyanka Chopra has been replaced by Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.

Kartik Aaryan is the new ghost hunter

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was a huge hit and highlighted the success of horror-comedy genre in Bollywood. In upcoming sequel, Kartik Aaryan will be seen as the ghost hunter as he replaces Akshay Kumar, who is known for his superb comic timing.

Sidharth Malhotra replaced by John Abraham

In Ek Villain Returns, set for July 2022 release, John Abraham is playing the lead role. In the original movie that released in 2014, Sidharth Malhotra was the leading man.

Sharaddha Kapoor in place of Sridevi

In the sequel to 1989 film Chaalbaaz, Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the lead role of twins. The new movie is titled Chaalbaaz in London. In the original, Sridevi played the dual role of twin sisters.

