Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, When Celebs Opened up About Exams and Failures

The Uttar Pradesh education board has announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams today. Students must have been looking forward to getting their result cards and expecting certain scores. One should remember that while education is important, getting extraordinary marks isn't.

Take the advice from these stars who are admired by thousands today despite not being the brightest in the block.

Alia Bhatt

The now popular actress got the offer to work in her first film while she was in Class 12. Academics never interested her and she wanted to act, so she quit her studies after that. “If I get the time, I would love to do an acting course. Studies aren’t for me. I’m always reading and learning anyway,” said Alia. “I can’t study physics and chemistry. These subjects are not my cup of tea.”

Akshay Kumar

When the actor bagged a national award for his role in Rustom, he shared a motivating video on Twitter. He said that he had once failed in an exam. But if he had taken that loss to his heart, he would not have been able to witness this success now.

Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017





Arjun Kanungo

Now, the heartthrob of millions once had not been successful in academics. But he says, “Marks are not everything. At 17, you’re not even done with one fourth of your life. There is always something to do, learn and achieve”.

Biswa Kalyan Rath

Comedian from Odisha who creates taglines and heads memes was once nearly failing several subjects and was even fired from his first job just after 3 months. In a facebook post, he had shared that as he kept doing what he believed he would be good at, “things started getting better slowly and steadily”.

Back in 2017, Vir Das shared his Class 12th marksheet on Twitter and did not feel shy to accept that he was not the brightest kid in the block. Despite whatever marks he scored back then, he has been doing exceptionally good today.

To the Kids sitting for Board Exams...... pic.twitter.com/jG2M7tvJ2d — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 10, 2017



