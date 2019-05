Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher,

Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2019

Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague. Hugs https://t.co/l88UO8576t — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who has been caught up in 'unwarranted negativity' over holding a Canadian passport, has thanked Anupam Kher for speaking out in his support.Earlier this week, Kher had said in a tweet that Kumar does not need to explain his loyalty towards the country to anyone, especially to those who are targeting him for "talking in favour of India." Kher's tweet read, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don't need to explain to anybody."Responding over the favourable support from Kher, Kumar thanked him and expressed his gratitude. Kumar wrote, "Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague.'Kher's tweet was a big support for his Special 26 co-star. Both Kher and Kumar have worked in various films together and are said to be close friends. Kirron Kher, the former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Kumar in many films too.On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.