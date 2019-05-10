English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher,
After being targeted for being a Canadian passport holder, Akshay Kumar has thanked industry colleague Anupam Kher for speaking out in his favour.
Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram
Loading...
Akshay Kumar, who has been caught up in 'unwarranted negativity' over holding a Canadian passport, has thanked Anupam Kher for speaking out in his support.
Earlier this week, Kher had said in a tweet that Kumar does not need to explain his loyalty towards the country to anyone, especially to those who are targeting him for "talking in favour of India." Kher's tweet read, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody."
Responding over the favourable support from Kher, Kumar thanked him and expressed his gratitude. Kumar wrote, "Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague.'
Kher's tweet was a big support for his Special 26 co-star. Both Kher and Kumar have worked in various films together and are said to be close friends. Kirron Kher, the former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Kumar in many films too.
On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Earlier this week, Kher had said in a tweet that Kumar does not need to explain his loyalty towards the country to anyone, especially to those who are targeting him for "talking in favour of India." Kher's tweet read, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody."
Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2019
Responding over the favourable support from Kher, Kumar thanked him and expressed his gratitude. Kumar wrote, "Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague.'
Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague. Hugs https://t.co/l88UO8576t— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2019
Kher's tweet was a big support for his Special 26 co-star. Both Kher and Kumar have worked in various films together and are said to be close friends. Kirron Kher, the former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Kumar in many films too.
On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
- Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
- PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results