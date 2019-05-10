Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher,

After being targeted for being a Canadian passport holder, Akshay Kumar has thanked industry colleague Anupam Kher for speaking out in his favour.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher,
Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram
Loading...
Akshay Kumar, who has been caught up in 'unwarranted negativity' over holding a Canadian passport, has thanked Anupam Kher for speaking out in his support.

Earlier this week, Kher had said in a tweet that Kumar does not need to explain his loyalty towards the country to anyone, especially to those who are targeting him for "talking in favour of India." Kher's tweet read, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody."




Responding over the favourable support from Kher, Kumar thanked him and expressed his gratitude. Kumar wrote, "Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague.'




Kher's tweet was a big support for his Special 26 co-star. Both Kher and Kumar have worked in various films together and are said to be close friends. Kirron Kher, the former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Kumar in many films too.

On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram