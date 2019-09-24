Akshay Kumar to Begin Shooting for Bachchan Pandey in February 2020

It is often said that mystery is the best tool for attracting attention and audience. Currently, it seems that Akshay Kumar is using that idea well. Even though the Mission Mangal actor has a number of films lined up, there is one that has more buzz and intrigue surrounding it than the others. The film in question is Bachchan Pandey.

If the name of the film sounds familiar, that is because this is not the first time that Akshay Kumar will be using that name for a role. He had last played a character with the same name in 2007 in Vijay Acharya's Tashan. Even though the actor is suiting up to play with the same name, there have not been any confirmations or denials as to whether the upcoming film has any connection to the character from Tashan.

Akshay Kumar had announced the film in July where he also shared a picture of his character. The film is set for a Christmas 2020 release. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A source close to the project spoke to Mumbai Mirror and revealed, "Before starting work on Bachchan Pandey, Akshay will wrap up a period film and minor chunks of his cop drama, Sooryavanshi. Like most of his films, this one too will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The production team will go location-hunting after the release of Housefull 4, which is also directed by Farhad. It will be shot at real-life locations in North and South India apart from sets in Mumbai."

As of now, Akshay Kumar, Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala are working together on Housefull 4. The film is expected to release around Diwali this year. It seems that Akki's fans will have to wait till February for more details on Bachchan Pandey. That also depends if the minds behind the film choose to reveal any details until then at all.

