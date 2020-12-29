Akshay Kumar to Charge Rs 135 Crores Per Film in 2022: Report

At a time when most A-list actors prefer to do one film a year, Akshay Kumar has constantly been belting out three to four movies a year. Admired for his savvy career choices and status as a box-office magnet, he is the most in-demand Bollywood actor working right now.

Now as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has spiked his fees from 100 crores per film to 135 crores. The report suggests that film producers are willing to get Akshay Kumar on board, owing to his massive popularity and assurance of a maximum revenue at the box office.

“Over the last few months in the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has gradually hiked his fees from 99 crores to 108 crores and finally settled in on 117 crores for the films he signed recently. Every producer wants to have Akshay on board, considering his low risk, low budget, and assured return model, leading to excessive demand in the market. For the films which are slated for a 2022 release, Akshay will charge a bomb of Rs 135 crores per film," a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

The source added that Akshay's film earns somewhere between 80 to 90 crores from the Satellite and digital rights alone. “The production budget of most Akshay Kumar films will be in the range of Rs. 35 to 45 crores, in addition to 15 crores more for print and publicity, taking the total in the range of Rs. 50 to 60 crores. Taking the number of his acting fees into account, the overall budget of his films would be in the range of 185 to 195 crores. Doing a backward calculation in the account, his films earn approximately 80 to 90 crores from the sale of satellite and digital."

Akshay’s films in his illustrious lineup include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, and Ram Setu.