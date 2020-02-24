Akshay Kumar To Collaborate with Ekta Kapoor After Seven Years

Akshay Kumar is currently on a roll with back-to-back projects. Recently he announced an entertainer Baap Re Baap, where he will play a triple role, Before that, Aanand L Rai announced that he will be the lead in his upcoming film Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Now, according to a recent report, Akshay has signed a new action-comedy, which will mark his collaboration with Ekta Kapoor, seven years after Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the entertainer will hit the theatres in 2021. A source was quoted saying, “Akshay signed the film around 10 days ago. The logistics are currently being worked out and the script is being finalized. It will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his films, Akshay will complete this one too in a start-to-finish schedule.”

The source further added, “He is reading scripts and will lock his calendar in a fortnight. He does not want to restrict himself to a particular genre and has made a conscious effort to sign diverse scripts.”

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The actor released a promo along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn to announce that the film has been preponed to release on March 24, 2020. The actor has another release, Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020. Apart from that, he will be seen in Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and detective period piece Bell Bottom. The films will release in 2021.

