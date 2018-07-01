English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Akshay Kumar to Come Out with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 2
Actor Akshay Kumar will soon be coming out with Toilet 2.
Image: Twitter/ Akshay Kumar, Official poster of 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'
Riding high on the success of Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, actor Akshay Kumar will soon be coming out with Toilet 2.
"Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster -- Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh (The whole country will change this time)! Coming soon," Akshay tweeted on Saturday.
The actor also shared a short video in which he said: "Toilet toh bana liya, par katha abhi bhi baaki hai. Main aa raha hun leke 'Toilet' part 2 bahut jald. (We made toilet, but the story is not over. I am coming soon with 'Toilet' part 2."
The actor didn't share any more detail about the project.
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', has ably demonstrated how a film can transcend demographic and language barriers.
A movie told through the story of a woman fighting for her hygiene rights, Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who delivered a strong message with a subtle punch.
Produced by Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Entertainment through its collaborative venture Plan C Studios, the film is now spreading Modi's message in the overseas markets, notably mainland China.
The film released in 22 countries in Europe alone and over 50 countries worlwide, garnering a welcoming response not only from the Indian diaspora but audiences internationally. Countries such as Japan and Malta also held multiple screenings of the film.
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha released in mainland China in Mandarin as Toilet Hero earlier this month in over 12,000 screens. The film debuted at the top spot in its opening week at the Chinese box office, and since June 8, it has already crossed over Rs 100 crore in the Chinese market alone.
Also Watch
"Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster -- Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh (The whole country will change this time)! Coming soon," Akshay tweeted on Saturday.
The actor also shared a short video in which he said: "Toilet toh bana liya, par katha abhi bhi baaki hai. Main aa raha hun leke 'Toilet' part 2 bahut jald. (We made toilet, but the story is not over. I am coming soon with 'Toilet' part 2."
The actor didn't share any more detail about the project.
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', has ably demonstrated how a film can transcend demographic and language barriers.
A movie told through the story of a woman fighting for her hygiene rights, Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who delivered a strong message with a subtle punch.
Produced by Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Entertainment through its collaborative venture Plan C Studios, the film is now spreading Modi's message in the overseas markets, notably mainland China.
The film released in 22 countries in Europe alone and over 50 countries worlwide, garnering a welcoming response not only from the Indian diaspora but audiences internationally. Countries such as Japan and Malta also held multiple screenings of the film.
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha released in mainland China in Mandarin as Toilet Hero earlier this month in over 12,000 screens. The film debuted at the top spot in its opening week at the Chinese box office, and since June 8, it has already crossed over Rs 100 crore in the Chinese market alone.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Inside Shweta Tripathi-Chaitnya Sharma's Quirky and Colorful Monsoon Wedding
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts