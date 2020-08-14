Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 1 Crore Each to Assam and Bihar CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Akshay Kumar has decided to contribute Rs one crore each to Assam and Bihar Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the people affected by floods in the respective states.

A source told Hindustan Times, “On Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke to CMs of Bihar and Assam and pledged a sum of rupees one crore each at a time when these areas are affected by the natural calamity. Both the Chief Ministers have expressed gratitude and appreciated his gesture that amid so much negativity all around, he could think of the betterment of these states.”

Akshay had previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM’s relief fund for Covid-19, an additional Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the making of personal protection equipment, masks, and rapid testing kits to help the battle against the novel coronavirus.

In May last year, Akshay had donated Rs 1 crore for the assistance of the victims of Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in the UK to shoot his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. He has also been accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay is among the first actors to resume shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said in one of his recent interviews on whether he was afraid: “Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we have a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but for the entire unit.”