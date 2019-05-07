Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 1 Crore to Cyclone Fani Victims in Odisha: Report

Donate as much guys. Let’s help rebuild Odisha after #cyclonefanihttps://t.co/8WYCGML7bC Do your bit. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 5, 2019

For all of you who want to contribute and help #Odisha

Let’s do whatever we can to help!https://t.co/Bm3Jp72K9f — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 5, 2019

Odisha is reeling under the effect of cyclone Fani that created havoc in the state over the weekend. Actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly decided to extend a helping hand towards the victims of cyclone Fani by donating Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."This is not new. Akshay has always been contributing for causes, be it his Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces, or his contribution to the Kerala Floods or Chennai floods earlier," an industry source was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.Earlier, Akshay had urged fans to contribute to Bharat ke Veer after CRPF troopers were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pulwama in February.Several Bollywood stars like Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan have taken to social media to urge their fans to donate for Odisha.Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani too posted their appeals on their Instagram stories asking fans to step in to help the victims in Odisha.At least eight people were killed in Odisha after cyclone Fani, the worst of its kind in India in two decades, tore through the state on Friday. Though the 'extremely severe' cyclone weakened into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in a few hours, it left behind a trail of devastation in large parts of coastal Odisha.However, the damage could have been much worse had it not been for Odisha authorities who managed to evacuate a record 1.2 million or 12 lakh people in 24 hours to avert large scale devastation.