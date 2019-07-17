Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 2 Crore for Assam Flood Victims

Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue after Assam encountered flooding.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 2 Crore for Assam Flood Victims
Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue after Assam encountered flooding.
Loading...

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will donate Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, after the flood-stricken Assam, and the Kaziranga Park.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I'd like to donate 1 cr each to the CM Relief Fund and to Kaziranga Park rescue," Akshay tweeted on Wednesday.

The National Award-winning star also urged everyone to contribute for the cause.

"Appealing to all to contribute," he added.

While 15 people have been killed in floods and landslides and over 46 lakh have been affected in Assam, 24 deaths have also been reported from north Bihar, which is also facing a serious flood situation, with water levels of rivers in the area continuing to rise.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 4,175 villages with 46.28 lakh people have been affected due to the floods as of Monday afternoon, while close to 90,000 hectare of agricultural land is inundated.

Over 10 lakh animals have also been affected. Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged, and authorities are taking various measures, including speed restrictions on NH 37 which touches the park, to save animals as they head to higher grounds.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram