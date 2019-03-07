English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar to Flag Off Run to Promote Menstrual Hygiene on Women's Day
On Women's Day this Friday, Akshay Kumar will be flagging off a nation-wide run in Lucknow to end taboos around menstruation.
Akshay Kumar, who brought the hush-hush talk on menstrual hygiene to open discourse through his film Pad Man, will flag off a nation-wide run in Lucknow to "beat the stigma around periods" on International Women's Day.
The run will be held in over 500 cities across over 20 states to end taboos around menstruation, a press release by the organisers said. A large number of participants have already registered for 'Run4Niine, Lucknow' to participate in running, walking, jogging and even wheeling in the city to help beat the stigma associated with menstruation, the organisers said.
Akshay said that he was excited to be partnering with the event organisers to encourage "an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation" with the fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and the path-breakers.
"Each one of us that takes part in Run4Niine helps to create an unstoppable force that will beat the stigma around periods," he said.
"The International Women's Day is a significant day for women and girls across the world, a day when women are not only celebrated for their achievements and contributions in all sectors of life but a cold reminder of inequalities that exist in our society...," he said.
These inequalities have held girls and women back for centuries, said the Bollywood actor in the release. International Women's Day serves as a fitting day for everyone to come together to tackle menstrual taboos, he added.
Akshay has been championing the cause ever since he starred in R Balki's film Pad Man, inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.
Follow @News18Movies for more
