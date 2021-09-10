Akshay Kumar to Fly Back to London to Resume Shoot for Ranjit Tiwari’s Next After Mother's Demise

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was busy shooting for his film in the UK had come back to the country after his mother Aruna Bhatia was admitted to a city hospital on September 6. Unfortunately, two days later, on September 8, she passed away. Now, reports suggest that the actor will fly back to London on September 10 for the shoot of his next film, directed by Ranjit Tewari. The film is reportedly a psychological thriller backed by Jackky Bhagnani.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Akshay is a thorough professional and believes in the saying that show must go on. He also understands the gravity of the financial scenario when the film shoots are put on hold, especially in tough times like the ongoing pandemic, since 100s of people are involved in the production team and crew. He was with his mother in her last few days, performed all the rituals over the last couple of days and is now all ready to resume work. He will be taking off to the UK tomorrow morning and will resume shooting after following the quarantine guidelines of the local authorities."

Reports also suggest that the film is an official adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan and has Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.

Akshay has a packed schedule on the professional front. He will be shooting for Raksha Bandhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Oh My God 2 and Ram Setu. He was last seen in the spy thriller Bell Bottom and will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

