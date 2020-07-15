Akshay Kumar to Fly to Scotland for Bell Bottom Shoot with Other Cast Members?

As the entertainment industry is slowly getting back to its feet during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood Akshay Kumar is looking forward to return to shooting as well.

Akshay is in talks to begin the shoot of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom which was halted because of lockdown. It is one of the first Bollywood films to commence filming post lockdown. According to a report in Times of India, Akshay Kumar along with other cast members will soon be flying to the UK to begin shooting for the film.

As per the report, the visa interviews of the cast have already been concluded virtually. In the meantime, Akshay awaits the UK permit to reach before he leaves for London. The team will be shooting for Bell Bottom in the first week of August and is targeting a single schedule of 45 days.

Earlier this month, Akshay announced about Bell Bottom going on floors via his social media handle. He posted a group picture featuring the lead cast on Instagram. While sharing the news, Akshay wrote, “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month.”

The highly anticipated film is touted to be a spy thriller inspired by true events of India's forgotten heroes and is set in the 1980s. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. It is jointly bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tiwary and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. The release date is set for April 21, 2021.