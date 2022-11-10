Akshay Kumar To Make Special Appearance In Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero? Know Here

Ayushmann Khurrana will be soon seen in an upcoming movie titled An Action Hero. However, here’s an exciting update regarding the movie. If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar will make a special appearance in the film too. A source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Akshay will play a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie and the shooting of the same has already been done.

“The film is titled An Action Hero – how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema’s Original Action Hero – Akshay Kumar. Akshay has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which brings about a change in Ayushmann’s character and perspective,” the source said.

“It took him merely a few hours in a day to wrap up the part. The entire crew was surprised with his efficiency,” the source added.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero is produced by Bhushan Kumar with Aanand L Rai. The film will hit theatres in December next year. Just a few days back, Ayushmann dropped a shirtless picture of himself, teasing his movie. “Morning. Want to write a song called ‘O kehndi mainu Daddy.’ Haan haan, iss caption ki ek story daali thi. But this deserved to be as a post caption. BTW, abhi neend poori nahi hui. Where’s my eye mask? I want to go back to sleep again. These blackout curtains are a failure. Anyway, it’s a throwback picture. Ek action film aane waali hai. Bahut excited hoon (an action film that is all set to release. Very excited),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay Kumar, he was last seen in Ram Setu along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha. It revolved around an archaeologist who worked to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. The film gained mixed reviews from all.

