Akshay Kumar to Play Antagonist in Dhoom 4?

The Dhoom franchise has seen Bollywood actors John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan play a grey character. If recent reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar could be the newest entry to the franchise's list of villains.

Rumours have been circulating for a while that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had been approached for the lead role in Dhoom 4. Later Mid-Day revealed a trade source saying that Akshay was in talks with producer Aditya Chopra for playing the next Dhoom film's antagonist. What has excited fans now is a tweet confirming the same.

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted "A highly placed source has revealed that Akshay Kumar has been confirmed for Dhoom 4. Let's wait for official announcement soon."

A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4 🏍️. Let's wait for official announcement soon. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) February 3, 2020

If heresay turns out to be true, Dhoom 4 would be another anticipated film of Akshay's.

The Dhoom franchise is known for its familiar protagonists played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. In the first Dhoom film, Esha Deol played the female protagonist. In the second film, this role was played by Bipasha Basu in a dual role. Dhoom 2 also cast Aishwarya Rai as an antagonist alongside Hrithik Roshan. In Dhoom 3, Katrina Kaif played the lead heroine. It is not yet known which actress will be cast in the next Dhoom film.

Whether Akshay is indeed the actual face of Dhoom 4, only time will tell.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.