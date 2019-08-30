Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar to play coach Pulella Gopichand in PV Sindhu Biopic?

Earlier, Pulella Gopichand had expressed his fascination for the Akshay Kumar and considered him the right fit to play his role, in the future. Guess like the wish has come true in no time!

Updated:August 30, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
PV Sindhu Biopic: Akshay Kumar to play coach Pulella Gopichand?
More than his acting, Akshay Kumar has been in the buzz on the social media for reasons he might not really enjoy. Known for making movies that are socially relevant or highlight an eventful day in the Indian history, the actor is also trolled for taking away all the limelight and attracting (or rather distracting) the audience towards himself. Recently, people started speculating a PV Sindhu movie, after the badminton player became the first Indian to win a gold at the BWF Championship 2019.

Akshay even congratulated the ace player on the win, with a tweet.

It is here when the speculation of Akshay making a movie on this event as well started doing the rounds. In fact, there were memes that will the actor be actually playing PV Sindhu herself.   Check some hilarious ones out:  

Guess it looks like the buzz reached the actor in no time and reportedly he is ready to play the role of PV Sindhu's coach Pulella Gopichand in the rumoured biopic. On the other hand, Sonu Sood is also producing another film on PV Sindhu where he will play the coach. On her recent victory he said, "I’ve been working on the film for the past two years and now, I have a perfect way to cap it off! I will make sure we revise the script to incorporate this historic moment."

Gopichand is the Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team. He won the Arjuna Award in 1999, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2001, Dronacharya in 2009 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Recently, when Gopichand was asked about the same in a media interaction on Wednesday, he had confessed his fascination for Akshay and said, "I like Akshay Kumar. If he plays my part... Would be awesome. Because... He is one of the people I admire the most. But I have no clarity on the biopic."

Akshay has previously done a sports movie, Gold, which was a box office success. His recent movie, Mission Mangal, too, has been a blockbuster, earning Rs 172.23 crore (approx) in two weeks. Does it mean we will be seeing Akshay taking away all the limelight yet again? Well, we can only wait and watch. Look out this space for more updates.

