Akshay Kumar to Play Double Role in Mission Mangal Director's Next Film?

As per a media publication, 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti has roped in Akshay Kumar for 'Ikka,' which is remake of 2014 Tamil film 'Kaththi.'

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
Akshay Kumar to Play Double Role in Mission Mangal Director's Next Film?
After surprising fans with a teaser poster of Bachchan Pandey, it is being reported that Akshay Kumar will be part of a remake of a Tamil film, which will be directed by Jagan Shakti, who has helmed Kumar's Mission Mangal. The remake is titled Ikka.

Shakti has reportedly signed Kumar for the remake of Vijay and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Kaththi (2014). The film will see Kumar play a double role, like Vijay's character in the original directorial by AR Murugadoss. Kaththi has Vijay plays a character who fights to protect the rights of poor farmers from MNCs.

Shakti also revealed that the remake was put on the backburner after he came across the story of Mission Mangal. “But now Ikka will go on the floors very soon," the director was quoted in a report as saying about the remake, starring Kumar in the lead.

Shakti added, “It will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way."

Meanwhile, Shakti and Kumar are awaiting the release of Mission Mangal, which hits theatres on August 15.

The film, which tracks the lives of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.

It will clash with John Abhraham's Batla House and Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Netflix's Sacred Games 2 also premieres on the same date.

