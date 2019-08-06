Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Pandey to Reunite for a Film Based on the Life of NSA Ajit Doval?

Going by the list of films that Akshay Kumar has signed recently, the actor has certainly become the first choice of mainstream filmmakers. As of now, he has as many as seven big films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Ikka in the pipeline. Reportedly, Akshay has been roped in for yet another project based on the life of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay will reunite with Neeraj Pandey for a film based on the career highlights of Ajit Doval. Previously, the two have worked together in Baby and Special 26.

Currently, the film is in the scripting stage and will take some time to go on floors because the actor has to complete his lined-up projects and Neeraj will be working on Ajay Devgn-starrer Chanakya.

"Neeraj will first make Chanakya with Ajay Devgn, which was announced a few months ago. Akshay also has to complete prior commitments. The team wants to lock the script before making an official announcement," the report quoted a source as saying.

Currently, Akshay is busy promoting his upcoming film Mission Mangal, which is set to release this Independence Day. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it is based on real-life scientists who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

The film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.