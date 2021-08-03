Akshay Kumar to Recreate Shimla in London for Ratsasan's Bollywood Remake Mission Cinderella

When most actors are limiting themselves to a film or two annually, Akshay Kumar has half a dozen films lined up till the next year. The superstar has nine confirmed projects — eight films and one web series — in different stages of production. These are Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setum, OMG - Oh My God 2 and the web series The End.

This is not all. There is talk in the trade circles that Akshay has already green-lighted at least a couple of more films and formal announcements would follow soon. And one of them is the remake of the hit Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan (2018). The remake is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella. It will be directed by Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tiwari and also features Rakul Preet Singh.

According to a source, the actor is planning to start shooting for the film in London. “Last year the actor was one of the first actors to finish an entire film during the pandemic when he decided to go to Glasgow and London and complete the entire shooting of Bell Bottom. Kumar has again decided to shoot Mission Cinderella in London and has even allotted the dates for the same."

The source adds that the pre-production work has already started and the team is in London for the recce and they plan to recreate Shimla, “The film is set in Shmila and the team needs to find a location which looks similar to the hill station. Kumar will be seen playing a cop in the film, so the production design team will recreate Shimla police station along with a few other sets in London."

It is also believed that it was the actor’s idea to shoot the film in London. “In India we still have a lot of restrictions. But in London, everything has opened up and there are almost no restrictions. The team is going to follow all the necessary protocols. The dates of all the actors are locked and it is going to be a start to finish schedule. The government of United Kingdom is also providing them with a lot of subsidies which is an additional advantage to the team," says the source.

Kumar is currently juggling between the promotions of Bell Bottom and shooting for Bachchan Pandey. The actor will then jet off to London for Mission Cindrella before he starts shooting for OMG- Oh My God 2.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here