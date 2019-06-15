Akshay Kumar to Recreate the Magic of Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

Almost every commercial Bollywood entertainer releasing these days has at least one recreated song in order to attract the audience through familiar tunes. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi seems to be the latest to join the bandwagon. The actor will be recreating the sensuous number Tip Tip Barsa Paani, from his 1994 film Mohra, with Katrina Kaif as his leading lady this time.

Akshay and Katrina were supposed to kick off the Hyderabad schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial with a romantic song. Mumbai Mirror has reported that the song in fact is the one featuring Akshay and Raveena Tandon, which is counted among one of the most sensuous songs in Bollywood.

A source close to the development said, "The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina's moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit."

Incidentally, in 2008, Akshay and Katrina had featured in the song Gale Lag Ja in the film De Dana Dan, which was supposed to be a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Katrina was seen grooving in a yellow saree in the rain in that song, which showed off her sizzling chemistry with Akshay. "Since Akshay and Katrina are teaming up after almost a decade, the idea is to give a different spin to their chemistry," the source added.

Sooryavanshi has been in the news recently for shifting its release date to make way for Salman Khan's Inshallah on Eid next year. The cop drama will now release in March 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more