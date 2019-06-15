Akshay Kumar to Recreate the Magic of Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi
Akshay and Katrina will show off their sizzling chemistry in the remake of the hit song from Mohra, which originally starred Raveena Tandon.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif: B-town’s hit couple Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who has received a lot of love and appreciation for their chemistry in Welcome, Welcome Back, Namastey London and Singh is Kinng, among others, are all set to reunite. The duo will be next seen in action-packed film, Sooryavanshi, which will be released in 2020. The on-screen pair was last seen in 2010’s Tees Maar Khan.
Almost every commercial Bollywood entertainer releasing these days has at least one recreated song in order to attract the audience through familiar tunes. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi seems to be the latest to join the bandwagon. The actor will be recreating the sensuous number Tip Tip Barsa Paani, from his 1994 film Mohra, with Katrina Kaif as his leading lady this time.
Akshay and Katrina were supposed to kick off the Hyderabad schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial with a romantic song. Mumbai Mirror has reported that the song in fact is the one featuring Akshay and Raveena Tandon, which is counted among one of the most sensuous songs in Bollywood.
A source close to the development said, "The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina's moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit."
Incidentally, in 2008, Akshay and Katrina had featured in the song Gale Lag Ja in the film De Dana Dan, which was supposed to be a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Katrina was seen grooving in a yellow saree in the rain in that song, which showed off her sizzling chemistry with Akshay. "Since Akshay and Katrina are teaming up after almost a decade, the idea is to give a different spin to their chemistry," the source added.
Sooryavanshi has been in the news recently for shifting its release date to make way for Salman Khan's Inshallah on Eid next year. The cop drama will now release in March 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done
- Last Hurrah: Mahindra Thar Signature Edition to Commemorate its First Generation
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
- Akshay Kumar Asks Fans to Not to Spread Negativity About Sooryavanshi's Changed Release Date
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s