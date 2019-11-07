Akshay Kumar to Replace Shahid Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani's New Film?
Nikkhil Advani's next production venture, which originally had Shahid Kapoor in lead role, has reportedly been signed by Akshay Kumar. The film will be a spy thriller based in the 80s.
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
Before Kabir Singh went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Shahid Kapoor was supposed to be a part of Nikkhil Advani's new production venture. However, it was later reported that the actor had asked for a hike in his fee, which could not be met by Advani, and therefore Kapoor walked out of the project. Reports then suggested that the film had been offered to Hrithik Roshan. However, according to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar has signed the film.
According to Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar has signed the film to be directed by Lucknow Central director Ranjit Tiwari. Vashu Bhagnani will be co-producing the film. "Nikkhil has been planning this film for some time. It's a suave action spy thriller where Akshay plays one of the special agents. The film is completely set in the 80s and will be a period action espionage film," said a source close to the project.
The website further reported that the project has also found its title. "Since it's set in the '80s, the team has called the film Bell Bottoms. Yes, that's the title of the actioner and the whole cast including Akshay will be seen wearing clothes that were prevalent in that era," the source added.
Akshay has had an extremely successful 2019 with Kesari, Mission Mangal, and Housefull 4. The actor has an even busier 2020 with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani and Raj Mehta's Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Moreover, the actor has also signed Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj.
