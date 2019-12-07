Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar To Resume Indian Citizenship, Netizens React

Akshay Kumar's Canadian citizenship has often been a topic of controversy among fans. He has responded to the row.

IANS

Updated:December 7, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Akshay Kumar To Resume Indian Citizenship, Netizens React
Ever since Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he is set to give up his Canadian passport and resume Indian citizenship, netizens have been having a field day with reactions.

"Akshay Kumar changed his citizenship from Indian to Canadian just because he gave 14 flops (laughing emoji) Aur Ye Hume Deshbhakti Seekhayenge," one wrote about Akshay, who has lately delivered several hits in the genre of patriotic films.

Another wrote: "This @akshaykumar has applied for Indian passport and citizenship now that his pathetic movies are doing well at the box office. Make up your mind na? We are hitting rock bottom, you'll need the Kaneda cover. Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai."

"Gonna tell my kids this guy became patriot overnight after his canadian citizenship got exposed! PS: By that time he'd settle in Toronto bcoz it's his home. #AkshayKumar," wrote another.

One Twitter user brought in other Bollywood actors too to the controversy. "Jst watched Canadian @akshaykumar 's latest video where he said he applied for Canadian citizenship cause he gave 14 flops in row. Kya reason hai. Mean success mil nahi raha hai toh canada bhaag jao. See #AbhishekBachchan & #VivekOberoi both still saying they r proud Indian (laughing emoji)."

This isn't the first time that Akshay has been questioned over his citizenship.

In May this year, he even issued a statement that said he has never hidden or denied that he holds a Canadian passport and that he doesn't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about it.

Lately, Akshay has given a string of hits woven around subjects of patriotism such as "Kesari", "Baby", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Airlift".

