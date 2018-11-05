English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar to Reunite with R Balki, Fox Star Studios for 'Mission Mangal'
Both Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films will collaborate for two other distinct entertainers which will have Akshay in the lead, a statement issued by Fox Star read.
Akshay Kumar (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Akshay Kumar's next will be Mission Mangal, which is being touted as India's first space film.
This film will be a joint production between Fox Star Studios and Akshay's home production Cape Of Good Films.
Both Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films will collaborate for two other distinct entertainers which will have Akshay in the lead, a statement issued by Fox Star read.
The actor is set to reunite with his "Padman" director who will co-produce the film.
"Mission Mangal" will be directed by Jagan Shakti.
Akshay said he is delighted to collaborate with Fox Star Studios. He said he is looking forward to deliver meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience to the audience.
"With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers," the actor said in a statement.
Citing example of their last collaboration, "Jolly LLB 2" that turned to be one of the biggest hits of 2017, Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said he is happy to partner with Akshay for a three-film deal.
"Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor," Singh said.
Amar Butala, Chief Acquisition Officer, Fox Star Studios, said, "Akshay has played an immensely valuable role in creating and fronting stories that have not only enthralled the audience but have also inspired change and we hope to bolster that with this partnership."
The shoot for "Mission Mangal" commences in mid November.
Follow @news18movies for more
This film will be a joint production between Fox Star Studios and Akshay's home production Cape Of Good Films.
Both Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films will collaborate for two other distinct entertainers which will have Akshay in the lead, a statement issued by Fox Star read.
The actor is set to reunite with his "Padman" director who will co-produce the film.
"Mission Mangal" will be directed by Jagan Shakti.
Akshay said he is delighted to collaborate with Fox Star Studios. He said he is looking forward to deliver meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience to the audience.
"With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers," the actor said in a statement.
Citing example of their last collaboration, "Jolly LLB 2" that turned to be one of the biggest hits of 2017, Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said he is happy to partner with Akshay for a three-film deal.
"Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor," Singh said.
Amar Butala, Chief Acquisition Officer, Fox Star Studios, said, "Akshay has played an immensely valuable role in creating and fronting stories that have not only enthralled the audience but have also inspired change and we hope to bolster that with this partnership."
The shoot for "Mission Mangal" commences in mid November.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Karan Johar Hints at Malaika Arora's 'Soon Enough' Wedding on Koffee With Karan 6
- The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix is the Late Night Show We Need
- Happy Birthday, Kohli: How an Aggressive Boy From Delhi Turned into India's Favourite Cricketer
- WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...