The luxurious lives of celebrities often leave fans stunned. From owning lavish bungalows, possessing exorbitant private jets, to embarking on expensive vacations, celebrities’ lives seem to be full of fun. But, it would be wrong to assume that all actors and actresses were born with a golden spoon. Some of them, who have become A-listed stars now, once kicked off their film careers with minimal amounts. Here is a list of some recognised Bollywood celebrities and their first salary that will surprise you.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is unquestionably the most prominent Bollywood star in the Indian film industry. From wearing designer attire to travelling in super-expensive cars, Amitabh’s lifestyle boasts of opulence. According to a report by Filmfare, before he reached his stardom the actor was employed at a shipping company in Kolkata, where his salary was just Rs 500 per month.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is a rage worldwide. He has earned a special position in the hearts of millions. Despite being the star that he is now, you will be amazed to hear that the Pathaan star’s first fee was a mere sum of Rs 50. Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan, who now charges crores for his films, visited the famous Taj Mahal in Agra with that money — as it was his desire to explore the place for a long time.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, with films like Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijan and Sultan to his credit, is one of the top-rated actors in B-town. As per Bollywood Life, he charged only Rs 75 for featuring as a background dancer at an event in the prestigious Taj Hotel.

Aamir Khan

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan has delivered a bunch of unconventional and memorable characters in films like Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal. When he was an assistant director and debutant male lead in the 1988-film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he was paid Rs 1,000 only.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently one of Bollywood’s most successful and highly paid actors. However, he earned merely Rs 1,500 while working as a chef and waiter at a restaurant in Bangkok, prior to joining the Hindi film industry.

