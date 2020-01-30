Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar to Shoot for Into The Wild Episode with Bear Grylls

After Rajinikanth, it is being said that Akshay Kumar will also shoot for a special episode of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar to Shoot for Into The Wild Episode with Bear Grylls
Akshay Kumar (L), Bear Grylls (R)

It is said that Akshay Kumar will become adventure survivalist with Bear Grylls for an upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, a series for which Rajinikanth has also recently wrapped up shooting.

News agency ANI shared a video of Akshay landing in Mysore to shoot for the special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. After Rajinikanth and Indian PM Narendra Modi, Akshay becomes the third Indian to venture into the wilderness with popular show host Bear.

While PM Modi had visited the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and Rajinikanth the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka during their respective stint with Bear, it is said that Akshay will shoot for his special episode of Into the Wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Check out a picture of Akshay arriving in Mysore to shoot for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Meanwhile, popular show host Bear is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

Read: Running Wild With Bear Grylls to Feature Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and More Hollywood celebs

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram