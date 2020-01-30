Akshay Kumar to Shoot for Into The Wild Episode with Bear Grylls

It is said that Akshay Kumar will become adventure survivalist with Bear Grylls for an upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, a series for which Rajinikanth has also recently wrapped up shooting.

News agency ANI shared a video of Akshay landing in Mysore to shoot for the special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. After Rajinikanth and Indian PM Narendra Modi, Akshay becomes the third Indian to venture into the wilderness with popular show host Bear.

While PM Modi had visited the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and Rajinikanth the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka during their respective stint with Bear, it is said that Akshay will shoot for his special episode of Into the Wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Check out a picture of Akshay arriving in Mysore to shoot for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, popular show host Bear is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

Read: Running Wild With Bear Grylls to Feature Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and More Hollywood celebs

