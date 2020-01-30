Akshay Kumar to Shoot for Into The Wild Episode with Bear Grylls
After Rajinikanth, it is being said that Akshay Kumar will also shoot for a special episode of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.
Akshay Kumar (L), Bear Grylls (R)
It is said that Akshay Kumar will become adventure survivalist with Bear Grylls for an upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, a series for which Rajinikanth has also recently wrapped up shooting.
News agency ANI shared a video of Akshay landing in Mysore to shoot for the special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. After Rajinikanth and Indian PM Narendra Modi, Akshay becomes the third Indian to venture into the wilderness with popular show host Bear.
While PM Modi had visited the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and Rajinikanth the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka during their respective stint with Bear, it is said that Akshay will shoot for his special episode of Into the Wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Check out a picture of Akshay arriving in Mysore to shoot for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.
Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
Meanwhile, popular show host Bear is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.
Read: Running Wild With Bear Grylls to Feature Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and More Hollywood celebs
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Halep vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Halep Eyes Final After Barty Upset
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak
- 'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out