Akshay Kumar to Shoot Underwater Sequences for Ram Setu in Mumbai | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar is India’s busiest actor, working through the pandemic. During the first wave, the actor, along with a cast and crew of 200 plus members went to the UK to start and finish the entire schedule of Bell Bottom, which became the first film to hit the theatres during the second wave of pandemic at a time when the theatres were not open to their full capacity. Over the last few months, the actor has completed shooting for many of his films, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Mission Cinderella. His film Sooryavanshi became the first big ticket film of 2021 to release in theaters and collected Rs 231 crore at the box-office.

While the country is going through the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the actor has decided to shoot for the last schedule of Ram Setu. A source reveals, “There is about a month of shooting left of Ram Setu which the makers have decided to finish it in Mumbai. The production team is currently setting up the entire schedule and it will be indoor as well as outdoor shoot. The team expects to begin shooting by the end of this month."

The actor is expected to shoot some underwater sequences. “The cast which includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped up the Ooty schedule in November after which they were supposed to fly to Sri Lanka to shoot the major underwater scenes and ocean shots. But that wasn’t possible due to the ongoing pandemic. So after doing some research and on-location recce, the team has finalised Daman and Diu as their next-best bet to shoot these sequences. But there are some more shots which are remaining and the makers have decided to finish it in Mumabi. Akshay will be seen doing some high-octane underwater sequences for which an international crew has also been hired," adds the source.

Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, was announced in Diwali 2020 but the filming process was delayed after several crew members including Akshay Kumar, tested positive for coronavirus.

