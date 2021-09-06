Akshay Kumar to Star in Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake?

The Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, Soorarai Pottru, has been grabbing headlines for a few weeks now. Soorarai Pottru headlined by Suriya was inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath, the aviation pilot who wished to make air travel an affordable option for the common man. The inspirational biography outlined the lesser-known story of the ace businessman. The film skipped the theatrical window for a digital release but opened to huge acclaim and a thunderous response from the audience.

Writer and director Sudha Kongara Prasad, maker of the original, confirmed the Hindi adaptation in July. As per reports, the makers are in talks with Akshay Kumar to star as the lead in the Hindi remake. As per a report in FreePressJournal, the director spoke about the project. “It is all in the discussion stage. Only the producers are on board, officially. I also need to start writing the Hindi version,” Sudha was quoted as saying.

Sudha added that she was not happy when Soorarai Pottru was released on an OTT platform. However, Sudha later decided to let things be after seeing the film get the massive reach and love it got.

Recently, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his reaction to the film via his official blog. On Twitter, Suriya responded to his kind words with humility. The actor tweeted, “Times like these, kind words of appreciation like these, and extraordinary moments like these are the greatest rewards for Soorarai Pottru. So touched, means a lot sir”

Earlier, a source close to Soorarai Pottru makers gave an update around the progress of the casting for the Hindi remake to Bollywood Hungama, "It's a pan India film and the story needs to be witnessed by everyone. Because actor Suriya and co-producer Guneet Monga retain the rights to the biopic, they are planning to go big with Akshay Kumar on board. They narrated the story to Akshay and he loved it. He has given his verbal nod to the project and now the team is waiting to lock in on dates and the other modalities."

