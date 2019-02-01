LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Akshay Kumar to Students Preparing for Boards, Entrances: There is More to Life than Just Exams

Akshay Kumar says he was never good at academics but has managed pretty well, courtesy god's grace, his hard work and his parents’ blessings.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Image: PTI
Image: PTI
Akshay Kumar on Wednesday re-tweeted a small video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about how there is more to life than just examinations. 

He was motivating students and parents through an interaction session called "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0". The interactive session was held by Modi for students appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations. 

Akshay captioned the video: "Something I related to... I was never good at academics but with god's grace, my parents’ blessings and hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I would like to reiterate to students and parents, there is more to life than just exams." 




On the professional front, Akshay, who was last seen on screen in 2.0, is currently busy shooting for his next Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Along with Good News, he has several other interesting films lined up this year.

He will first star opposite Parineeti Chopra in Kesari, which is slated to release on March 21. Then there is the multi-starrer Housefull 4 featuring a large cast, including Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Athiya Shetty and Chunkey Pandey. Akshay is also working on Mission Mangal, which has Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi in important roles.





