Akshay Kumar to Students Preparing for Boards, Entrances: There is More to Life than Just Exams
Akshay Kumar says he was never good at academics but has managed pretty well, courtesy god's grace, his hard work and his parents’ blessings.
Image: PTI
Akshay Kumar on Wednesday re-tweeted a small video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about how there is more to life than just examinations.
He was motivating students and parents through an interaction session called "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0". The interactive session was held by Modi for students appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations.
Akshay captioned the video: "Something I related to... I was never good at academics but with god's grace, my parents’ blessings and hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I would like to reiterate to students and parents, there is more to life than just exams."
On the professional front, Akshay, who was last seen on screen in 2.0, is currently busy shooting for his next Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Along with Good News, he has several other interesting films lined up this year.
He will first star opposite Parineeti Chopra in Kesari, which is slated to release on March 21. Then there is the multi-starrer Housefull 4 featuring a large cast, including Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Athiya Shetty and Chunkey Pandey. Akshay is also working on Mission Mangal, which has Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi in important roles.
Something I related to...I was never good at academics but with God’s grace, my parents blessings & hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I’d like to reiterate to students & parents,there’s more to life than just exams.https://t.co/olZ0Bi1M6q— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon 🙏🏻 @foxstarhindi @sharmanjoshi #KirtiKulhari @taapsee @balanvidya @aslisona @nithyamenen
