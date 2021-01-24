News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu: Proud of You, Your Journey
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu: Proud of You, Your Journey

Akshay Kumar (L), Taapsee Pannu

The compliment from Akshay Kumar came after Taapsee Pannu shared some posters of 'Baby' on social media recently.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is proud of actress Taapsee Pannu's growth in career.

The compliment from the star came after Taapsee tweeted posters of "Baby" on Saturday and wrote: "Dear actors, Number of minutes don't matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters. 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana (Winking face emoji)."

Akshay replied to her tweet saying: "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have... proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey."

Neeraj Pandey's action thriller "Baby" released on this day in 2015. Starring Akshay with Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Taapsee, the film cast the actress as undercover agent Shabana Khan. She reprised her role in the 2017 film "Naam Shabana", a prequel to "Baby".

Taapsee's upcoming projects are "Rashmi Rocket" and "Looop Lapeta".


