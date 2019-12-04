Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Totally Surprises Kareena Kapoor with His Prank, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar recently played a prank on his 'Good Newwz' co-star Kareena Kapoor. The entire incident was captured on-camera by a crew member. Check it out below.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar Totally Surprises Kareena Kapoor with His Prank, Watch Video
Image: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Akshay Kumar never misses an opportunity to pull a prank on his co-stars. It doesn’t matter whether the plot of the film is serious or not, funny and silly pranks continue in the sets when Khiladi Kumar is around. And this time, the latest victim of his prank is his Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a hilarious clip that has now gone viral, Akshay and Kareena are sitting at a table with coffee mugs in their hands. Suddenly, Akshay aims his mug at Kareena, in an attempt to spill its content at her. Bebo was left evidently horrified for a moment till she realised that the mug was actually empty and the whole incident was actually a prank pulled by the Mission Mangal actor.

Akshay had a good laugh when his prank became successful and Bebo couldn’t help but join him in the laughter charade.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, here it is:

‘Good Newwz’ has been one of the most anticipated films of the year 2019 because of its ensemble cast. Along with Akshay and Kareena, the romantic comedy movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The plot of the film revolves around in-vitro fertilization or IVF and the laughter riot it causes when the sperms get exchanged between two couples.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com