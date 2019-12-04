Akshay Kumar Totally Surprises Kareena Kapoor with His Prank, Watch Video
Akshay Kumar recently played a prank on his 'Good Newwz' co-star Kareena Kapoor. The entire incident was captured on-camera by a crew member. Check it out below.
Akshay Kumar never misses an opportunity to pull a prank on his co-stars. It doesn’t matter whether the plot of the film is serious or not, funny and silly pranks continue in the sets when Khiladi Kumar is around. And this time, the latest victim of his prank is his Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In a hilarious clip that has now gone viral, Akshay and Kareena are sitting at a table with coffee mugs in their hands. Suddenly, Akshay aims his mug at Kareena, in an attempt to spill its content at her. Bebo was left evidently horrified for a moment till she realised that the mug was actually empty and the whole incident was actually a prank pulled by the Mission Mangal actor.
Akshay had a good laugh when his prank became successful and Bebo couldn’t help but join him in the laughter charade.
If you haven’t seen the video yet, here it is:
In cinemas 27th December.
‘Good Newwz’ has been one of the most anticipated films of the year 2019 because of its ensemble cast. Along with Akshay and Kareena, the romantic comedy movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The plot of the film revolves around in-vitro fertilization or IVF and the laughter riot it causes when the sperms get exchanged between two couples.
