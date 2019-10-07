Akshay Kumar Treated Punctual Co-stars With Surprise Gifts on Housefull 4 Sets
Makers of Housefull 4 said they were able to wrap a 90-Day schedule in just 45 days, all thanks to Akshay Kumar's punctuality.
Akshay Kumar is known to swear by his schedule and makes sure he's always on time. His next movie, Housefull 4, reportedly had a 90-day shooting schedule but thanks to the actor, the makers were able to wrap it up in just 65 days. And while his virtue of being may not be too common among actors, Akshay goes ahead to reward the ones who came on time.
According to a source the co-actors cooperated and thus the makers were able to finish the project soon. “All the actors knew that working with Akshay meant there would be early morning shifts and they were mentally prepared. Also, he used to get surprise gifts and delicious food for those who all came on time. He would casually ask the co-stars about their favourite goodies and dishes, and the next day, bring them as a surprise. It was his way of making sure that his habit of starting morning shifts did not become a punishment for them,” DNA India quoted a source as saying.
Akshay is known to do 4-5 movies in a year. This year the audience saw him in Kesari and Mission Mangal. He also has Housefull 4 releasing this year, which will be followed by Good news in December.
Talking about Housefull 4, director Farhad Samji said that such movies take more time, since they are shot on a large scale. Also, having multiple people in the star cast takes longer than other movies to get completed. Being all praises for Akshay he said, “But, thanks to Akshay’s swift and punctual nature, it helped us wrap the movie in just 65 days, which is truly commendable. He, along with Bobby (Deol), Riteish (Deshmukh) and the girls (Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda) made the shoot effortless.”
