Akshay Kumar Trolled for His Take on Drug Abuse in Bollywood, Netizens Demand Ban on Laxmmi Bomb

Actor Akshay Kumar had recently come to the defence of Bollywood on Twitter in the wake of alleged drugs abuse in the film industry and the ongoing investigation into it. Famously known as Khiladi Kumar, the actor had said that the problem of drugs in the film industry is similar to any other industry. He also spoke about media responsibility and urged people to not defame the entire industry.

Posting the video, Akshay tweeted, “Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe. (There is a thought which has been in my heart for a few days, but I didn’t know what to say and who to share it with. Today, I thought of sharing it with you all).

However, Akshay’s message was not well received by some on Twitter and soon after a hashtag #BanLaxmmiBomb became a top trending topic on Twitter. Laxmmi Bomb is Akshay’s upcoming film directed by Raghava Lawrence.

A parody account asked Twitterati to show Akshay Kumar the power of common people. He posted the tweet with the hashtags #BanLaxmmiBomb and #BoycottBollywood.

An account that goes by the name 'SSR fan' in his tweet asked people to not fall for Akshay’s words. He alleged that Akshay is trying to trap people because his new movie is coming.

Akshay’s video appeal comes after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is also in the custody of police after she was questioned in a drugs case. Rhea was the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. He passed away on June 14, 2020 and an investigation in his death has been launched since then. However, latest report by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) clearly indicates that Sushant died by suicide. AIIMS report has ruled out the murder angle, which many of his supporters were alleging.