Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him

Beauty, body figure and weight are three factors that often affect actresses in Bollywood more than they should. These factors are often used as a basis to judge their success or capabilities as an actress no matter how unrelated the two maybe. This is something that actress Sonakshi Sinha is not new to. Nevertheless, her friend and co-actor Akshay Kumar has made sure to support her in his own ways.

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's friendship is not unknown to Bollywood. The two have worked together over five films starting from Rowdy Rathore which was Sinha's second Bollywood film. Recently the two have been taking turns defending and protecting the other.

While Sonakshi Sinha has found acceptance and her place in the film industry, the actress had a rocky start on the account of her body figure. She was called out by audiences for not being thin and skinny as actresses were often required to appear in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar had defended her in an interview and stated, "Sonakshi is a wonderful actress who has her own style of acting. She has an absolutely different figure – a typical, Indian figure and not size zero. Khaate peete gharane ki lagti hai. I am a pure Punjabi. I like heroines who are hari bhari. Chusa hua aam na lage."

The actor's statement had resulted in him being trolled by audiences. Sonakshi Sinha came to his defense and in an interview with Hindustan Times stated, "Firstly, let me start by saying that trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines."

One of the major accusations against Akshay Kumar was that he was objectifying women and attacking them on the basis of their body. Sonakshi Sinha clarified that that had not been his intention. She said, "They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of “objectifying” anyone. And if I, the person being referred to, has absolutely no problem with what was said, I don’t think anyone else should either. People need to start utilizing their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it."

