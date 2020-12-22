Akshay Kumar Trolls Sara Ali Khan; Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan React to Wedding Speculations

There have been several reports doing that rounds that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to get married soon. Alia and Ranbir, who are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, have been dating for more than two years now. Now, Alia has reacted to the reports of her impending wedding to Ranbir.

Sara Ali Khan is known for her cute antics on social media and keeps her fans and followers entertained by sharing hilarious couplets with her posts. Recently, Sara also tried her hands at impressing Akshay Kumar with her shayari as they shot for Atrangi Re, with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. While Sara begins with 'namaste darshako' she seems to go off track with her lines and Akshay does not look too impressed.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared his first look from the upcoming movie Dhamaka. The actor plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak in this film. If reports are to be believed, the role was initially offered to Kriti Sanon when the movie was supposed to be directed and produced by Rahul Dholakia and Azure, respectively. However, Gaurav Bose, senior producer of Azure said that the project could not materialise as Kriti walked out of the film.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan somewhat confirmed that Varun Dhawan is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on her chat show, the 'Judwaa 2' star has decided to clear the air once and for all. During a recent chat, Varun reacted to Kareena's statement, saying that there's nothing like that and even though he and Natasha are in a committed relationship, they haven't yet thought about engagement or marriage.

Rakhi Sawant announced some time ago that she is married, but kept the identity of her husband under wraps. The actress claimed to be married to a UK-based businessman named Ritesh. After her entry into Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi's husband has finally decided to talk to the media about their marriage and her performance on the show. Now, Ritesh shared that he is ready to face the camera. The businessman added that he doesn't mind appearing on Bigg Boss 14 and revealing his identity.

