Akshay Kumar Turns Lifesaver for Drowning Dragonfly; Twinkle Says ‘You Do It Often Enough for Me Too ‘

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is an avid social media user and he often treats his fans to intriguing glimpses of his personal and professional life. On Sunday, the Sooryavanshi actor enjoyed a relaxing swimming session. While he was taking a swim, the actor turned into a lifesaver for a little dragonfly that drowned in the same pool.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared a short clip that sees him helping the little dragonfly to fly again. The actor is seen standing by the pool’s side as he helped it regain consciousness by blowing air through his mouth on it patiently. He even cheered for the insect in between and touched the dragonfly’s feathers to help the insect fly again. In the end, we see the insect fly again. Sharing the video, the actor shared a motivational message as he talked about hope, will to live, and wings to fly are the things we all need in life.’ The video was accompanied by R. Kelly’s much-loved song I Believe I Can Fly.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Akshay wrote, “This li’l friend slipped in the swimming pool this morning and needed help. A bit of patience, a bit of cheering…and off he flew. Isn’t that what we all need in life - hope in the heart, will to live, and wings to fly😊. “

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and praised Akshay for helping the little dragonfly and also sharing a motivational message.

Leading the reactions, was Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna. She wrote, “You do it often enough for me too ❤️."

Earlier, Akshay hit the headlines for his reaction to a viral video shared by comedian Lilly Singh with actress Drew Barrymore. Lilly shared a video of herself grooving with Drew Barrymore as they lip-synced Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s popular track Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Akshay was all hearts for the ladies. He wrote, “This is all” along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been creating waves with his impressive lineup of films. The actor will be next seen in the much-awaited period drama Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar. The movie will mark the former beauty queen’s big Bollywood debut. Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha, etc.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.