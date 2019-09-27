Akshay Kumar Turns Messenger in Housefull 4 Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mixes Sacred Games with Kick

Reincarnations often become interesting plots for Hindi cinema. From Madhumati and Karz to Om Shanti Om, we have seen a lot of intense drams based on the idea of reincarnation.

Now, what happens if one takes a plot like this and tries to turn it into a comedy. This is exactly what happens in the Housefull 4 trailer, where a man, played by Akshay Kumar, suddenly remembers his old life. He realises that his friends were also present in his past lifetime. He wants everyone to get back to their previous life but it's not possible as they're married to each other's wives in this life.

Housefull 4 takes us back to the genre of comedy the previous movies of the franchise promised us, which also means a heavy dose of Ranjeet, Johhny Lever and Chunky Panday.

The trailer features a period 600 years ago where Ranjeet, a very old king wants his daughters to have a 'swayamvar.' The girls seem to have their eyes set on suitors. While Kriti Sanon is paired opposite Akshay, Kriti Kharbandha is acting opposite Bobby Deol. Similarly, Pooja Hegde will be seen with Riteish Deshmukh. Then there are Rana Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui imitating their Baahubali and Sacred Games act.

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji after Sajid Khan was dropped due to #MeToo allegations. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on October 26, 2019.

