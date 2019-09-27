Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Turns Messenger in Housefull 4 Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mixes Sacred Games with Kick

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 trailer is perfectly in-sync with the nature of previous films in the series. be ready for a heavy dose of slapstick comedy.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Turns Messenger in Housefull 4 Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mixes Sacred Games with Kick
Akshay Kumar in a still from Housefull 4.
Loading...

Reincarnations often become interesting plots for Hindi cinema. From Madhumati and Karz to Om Shanti Om, we have seen a lot of intense drams based on the idea of reincarnation.

Now, what happens if one takes a plot like this and tries to turn it into a comedy. This is exactly what happens in the Housefull 4 trailer, where a man, played by Akshay Kumar, suddenly remembers his old life. He realises that his friends were also present in his past lifetime. He wants everyone to get back to their previous life but it's not possible as they're married to each other's wives in this life.

Housefull 4 takes us back to the genre of comedy the previous movies of the franchise promised us, which also means a heavy dose of Ranjeet, Johhny Lever and Chunky Panday.

The trailer features a period 600 years ago where Ranjeet, a very old king wants his daughters to have a 'swayamvar.' The girls seem to have their eyes set on suitors. While Kriti Sanon is paired opposite Akshay, Kriti Kharbandha is acting opposite Bobby Deol. Similarly, Pooja Hegde will be seen with Riteish Deshmukh. Then there are Rana Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui imitating their Baahubali and Sacred Games act.

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji after Sajid Khan was dropped due to #MeToo allegations. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on October 26, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram